Funeral set for retired Brigadier General killed in crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich– A Brigadier General killed in a motorcycle crash will be laid to rest this week.

Police say Brigadier General Linda McTague died last Wednesday after a vehicle turned into her path on M-37 in Bedford Township, while she was riding with another motorcyclist. McTague was 59-years-old.

The alleged driver, Stephen Landers was found in a nearby garage following the crash, where police say he admitted to having a few drinks after the incident to calm his nerves. He’s been charged with Reckless Driving Causing Death.

According to her obituary, Brigadier General McTague graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1975. She served in the Air Force for more than 28 years as a pilot and aircraft maintenance officer before her retirement. She also volunteered with Talons Out Honor Flight to help provide special honor flights to U.S. Veterans.

A visitation for Brigadier General McTague will take place Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Battle Creek. Her funeral will happen the next morning at First Assembly of God at 9 a.m.

Brigadier General McTague will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta.