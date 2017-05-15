Mother of two arrested for OWI charges after losing control of vehicle, crashing into trees

Posted 5:55 AM, May 15, 2017

LAGRANGE TWP., Mich. — A mother of two is facing operating while intoxicated charges after crashing her vehicle near the 57000 Block of M-62 Highway.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded the report of an accident in LaGrange Township to find a vehicle off the roadway on its side.

The 29-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled it into several trees.  A 9-year-old girl and 11-month-old boy were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Following treatment for minor injuries at Dowagiac Lee Memorial Hospital, the children were turned over to Child Protective Services.

According to police, the driver is now facing OWI, driving with an expire license and two counts of child endangerment charges. The identity of the driver, from Kalamazoo, is being withheld until she is arraigned.

 

