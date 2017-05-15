New app offers free birth control to Michigan women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nurx, the makers of a new birth control app, offers new users up to two months of free birth control. With this app, women living in Michigan are able to get a prescription for their birth control and have it sent right to their door.

Recent studies show 54 percent of all pregnancies in Michigan were unplanned, costing millions of dollars in taxpayer money.

To get the deal, users must visit Nurx.com, create an account, pick their birth control brand of choice, and answer a few questions for review by a licensed physician. Once the review is complete, a doctor issues the prescription, which will be delivered to your home at no additional cost.

The app works for both new and existing birth control users, and the service and shipping are often free to anyone with healthcare coverage. For those without insurance, Nurx waives the consultation fee, the delivery is free, and the cost for some brands can be as low as $15 per month.

New users will receive a $30 credit, the equivolent to up to two months of free birth control, with the promo code MICHIGAN.

The deal is good through June 30, 2017.