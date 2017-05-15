Police investigate attempted abduction of six-year-old in Battle Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Battle Creek police detectives are asking for help after a little girl was almost abducted.

The incident happened Saturday night at about 8:00pm on Harris Street.

Police say the six-year-old girl was sitting on the curb in front of her home when she was approached by a man she didn't know. He was driving a red car and allegedly tried to lure the girl into the car with food. The girl's mother was inside the home, but came outside, just based on a mother's instinct. She came outside and yelled at the man who immediately drove away.

The woman called police and gave them a description of the man and his car, but did not get the license plate number. He is described to be a white man in a two-door Chevy Cavalier with tinted windows.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.