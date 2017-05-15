× Reward offered to find person who mutilated puppy’s genitals in botched neutering

DETROIT, Mich– The Detroit Dog Rescue is teaming up with the Michigan Humane Society’s Cruelty Unit to find the person responsible for mutilating a young puppy.

The animal, who’s been named Chandler, was found with his abdomen cut open and his reproductive organs hanging out of his body. The Detroit Dog Rescue believes it was a botched neutering job that someone did with without anesthesia.

The medical costs to help the puppy recover from his injuries are expected to be in the thousands. On Saturday, doctors discovered much of his tissue was damaged in the botched procedure and say he doesn’t have enough skin to close his wound, so he will need a skin graft as well.

A GoFundMe page has been set up where people can make donations towards his procedures and ongoing recovery costs. The Detroit Dog Rescue also hopes to have a gathering once he’s healed, so all of his supporters can meet him.

A $2,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for Chandler’s injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Dog Rescue at 313-458-8014. They’re also asking people to keep an eye out for any of his siblings who may be in Chandler Park.