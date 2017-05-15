Runway for Charity fundraiser presents “An Evening at the Bazaar”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Runway for Charity is back for a third year to raise money for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The event will be showing off spring and summer's latest fashions, and promises to make it unlike any fashion event anyone's ever attended. The event's theme will be "An Evening at the Bazaar," but specific details on what that will entail are being kept a secret until the night of the event.

Runway for Charity is happening on Saturday, June 10 at A.K. Rikki's. There is a $250 tickets that includes admission and an open bar, and a $300 ticket which includes an invitation to an after-party at Reserve Wine & Food.

The event is black tie, so be sure to dress accordingly.

To purchase tickets, visit give.helendevoschildrens.org/runwayforcharity.

Sponsorships are also available, to learn more about donating, go online or contact Devin Pierson at (616)-391-2461.