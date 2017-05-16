× Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. announces 2017 Movies in the Park lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pack up blankets and chairs, invite family and friends and pop some popcorn for another season of Movies in the Park in Grand Rapids.

Downtown Grand Raids Inc. is bringing the summer-long event back to the city for another season.

Last year it is estimated that Movies in the Park attracted more than 23,000 people which resulted in $445,945 in consumer spending downtown.

The 2017 lineup features:

June 2 (Spanish subtitles)

7 p.m. film — Zootopia (PG)

9:30 p.m. film — Star Trek (PG-13)

June 16 (English subtitles)

7 p.m. film — Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (G)

9:30 p.m. film — Pan’s Labyrinth (R)

July 7 (Spanish subtitles)

7 p.m. film — Mrs. Doubtfire (PG-13)

9:30 p.m. film — Forest Gump (PG-13)

July 21 (English subtitles)

7 p.m. film — Book of Life (PG)

9:30 p.m. film — Jaws (PG)

August 4 (Spanish subtitles)

7 p.m. film — Selena (PG)

9:30 p.m. film — The Bodyguard (R)

August 18 (English subtitles)

7 p.m. film — Remember the Titans (PG)

9:30 p.m. film — Pitch Perfect (PG-13)

Similar to in the past pre-movie entertainment starts at 6 p.m., all the events are free and food vendors will be available on site.

To continue their initiative to include the Grand Rapids’ Spanish-speaking community, and those with hearing impairments, Spanish and English subtitles will be offered on certain nights throughout the event.

Also DJ Adrian Butler is getting a co-host for this year’s festivities. Gabriella de la Vega from WYCE’s El Mundo Musical will take on a role as host and emcee.

Another change, there will be no more waiting for the sun to go down with a new 400 square foot LED video wall that will accommodate earlier showtimes.

For all the information regarding Movies in the Park 2017 and tips for those looking to attend visit https://www.facebook.com/downtowngrandrapidsinc/.