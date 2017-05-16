Grand Rapids Triathlon registration still open for athletes and volunteers

Posted 1:04 PM, May 16, 2017, by , Updated at 01:03PM, May 16, 2017

Athletes of all kinds will tackle the Grand Rapids Triathlon in June, and there's still time to sign up and participate in the big event.

Whether it's participating in the race itself, or looking for opportunities to volunteer, the Grand Rapids Triathlon is an event for athletes of all skill levels to compete and celebrate a healthy community.

There are three types of triathlons athletes can take part in:

Sprint

Swim Course (600M)
Bike Course (20K)
Run Course (5K)

Olympic

Swim Course (1500M)
Bike Course (40K)
Run Course (10K)

Half Iron

Swim Course (1.2 MI)
Bike Course (56 MI)
Run Course (13.1 MI)

A portion of the proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 7 a.m.

To register or to learn more about volunteering opportunities, visit grandrapidstriathlon.com.

