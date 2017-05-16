× House chairman seeks Comey-Trump documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House oversight committee is requesting that the FBI turn over all documents and recordings that detail communications between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, says in a letter to the FBI that he’s making the request to determine whether the president attempted to influence or impede the bureau’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Chaffetz’s letter comes just hours after the disclosure that Comey drafted a memo that detailed how Trump had asked him to shut down the Flynn investigation. Chaffetz’s letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe requests all memoranda, notes, summaries and recordings that relate to any communications between Comey and the president.

The letter gives the FBI a week to produce the records.