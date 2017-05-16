House chairman seeks Comey-Trump documents

Posted 8:50 PM, May 16, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: Committee chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) speaks during a hearing on "Examining Preservation of State Department Federal Records" before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee September 13, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House oversight committee is requesting that the FBI turn over all documents and recordings that detail communications between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, says in a letter to the FBI that he’s making the request to determine whether the president attempted to influence or impede the bureau’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Chaffetz’s letter comes just hours after the disclosure that Comey drafted a memo that detailed how Trump had asked him to shut down the Flynn investigation. Chaffetz’s letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe requests all memoranda, notes, summaries and recordings that relate to any communications between Comey and the president.

The letter gives the FBI a week to produce the records.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s