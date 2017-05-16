Jewish Theatre’s “Seniors of the Sahara” is a comedy for all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jewish Theatre presents their final production of the 2016-17 season, "Seniors of the Sahara."

Senior citizens aren't the only ones that can enjoy this comedy, "Seniors of the Sahara" is a fun production for all ages.

The story follows four very active ladies living in a retirement community. There's a scary "bad man," a magic genie, fight scenes, match-makers, friendships, romance, and more.

"Seniors of the Sahara" opens on Thursday, May 18 and runs through May 28. Performances are on Thursday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and on Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets, call (616)-234-3946 or online at jtgr.org.