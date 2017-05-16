Muskegon Heights superintendent leaving for Okemos

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The superintendent of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy says she’s moving to Okemos after accepting a job.

Alena Zachery-Ross will become the next superintendent for the Okemos Public School District, she said in a letter written to parents.

She says it was a difficult decision to make, and she’s proud of the work she’s done since becoming the district’s leader five years ago. In particular, she cited a three-year partnership agreement with the state made after the district was facing closure due to chronically low test scores in March.

One factor in moving to Okemos, she says, is to live closer to family.