Sailor for a Day, Part 1: Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The United States Navy is the world’s largest, and one of its oldest. This month, FOX 17 partnered with the service to send a crew aboard as an honorary member for a few days, giving him the chance to not only tour the world’s largest naval station, but also land on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower out at sea to meet the West Michigan sailors who live and work aboard the ship.

The journey started at Naval Station Norfolk, the largest naval base in the world. It’s also the birthplace of many of the Navy’s aircraft carriers, including the USS Eisenhower.

While on base, FOX 17 reporter Doug Reardon and photographer Eric Brefka got a tour of the grounds, a fitting at the Naval uniform shop to look the part throughout the week, and a chance to try out the Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft simulator.

Watch Part 1 in the video above, and tune back in Wednesday and Thursday to FOX 17 News at 10 as Doug and Eric continue their journey out to the ship and the awaiting West Michigan sailors.