Total Health Chiropractic helps stop chronic back pain from sciatica and other conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of the United State population lives with chronic neck and back pain at some point in their life, so when the pain become unbearable how can they deal with it?

Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic talks about some serious spine disorders that could be the cause of that pain, and how their program can help fix it.

In many cases people don't know what's causing pain, they just know it hurts and want it to stop. What people don't realize is that their pain could be caused by an underlying condition that causes back pain such as:

Degenerative Disc Disease- chronic degenerative condition of the spine and discs. The discs become dry and brittle, and start thinning out. This is a common problem that comes with aging.

Herniated/Bulging Discs- a medical condition that affects the spine due to trauma, lifting injuries, or idiopathic. There is a tear in the outer fibrous ring of a invertebrate disc, allowing the soft central portion to bulge out resulting in pain.

Sciatica- pain in the lower back resulting from irritation of the sciatic nerve. The pain can spread from the lower back to behind the thigh and below the knee.

With Total Health's DRX9000, patients can stop suffering from those diseases. The treatment is non-invasive, and patients will be up and moving immediately after.

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special for the first five callers. New Patients can get a consultation and exam for just $49 to learn more about what's causing pain, plus a free x-ray. The offer excludes Medicare and Medicade, and is limited to the first seven callers.

To schedule a consultation or for more information on Total Health's services, call (616) 828-0861.