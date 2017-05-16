× Veteran who won Tigers tickets in lottery chooses cash; will still get to a game this season

LANSING, Mich. – Stanley Jastrzembski, a WWII veteran from Muskegon who received a winning Michigan Lottery ticket good for two 2018 Detroit Tigers season tickets chose to take the money over the box seats.

Jastrzembski, 94, a lifelong Tigers fan, chose to receive his prize as a cash payment, $7,100 rather than season tickets, saying the drive from Muskegon to Detroit would be difficult in his old age. However, he hopes to spend some of the money on future Tigers tickets regardless.

Jastrzembski’s son, Vincent purchased the winning ticket for his father’s birthday at the Wesco, located at 1958 Ruddiman Drive in North Muskegon.

“I’m very pleased and thank you kindly,” said Jastrzembski. “This is a great gift.”

We introduced you to Stanley back in April. You can watch that interview here.

In addition to the money, Jastrzembski will see his favorite team play at least one game in person this season. The Lottery and Detroit Tigers provided the World War II veteran with tickets for a game later this year, along with an autographed baseball from the former Detroit Tiger Alan Trammell.

“I can’t wait to get to the ballpark to see them play,” Jastrzembski said.