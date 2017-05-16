Weaver Concrete owner accused of taking thousands of dollars, ditching job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAW PAW, Mich. -- The FOX 17 Problem Solvers are looking deeper into a concrete business owner's criminal background. Aaron Weaver owns Weaver Concrete in Paw Paw. He's accused of ripping off a couple in Niles.

Today, FOX 17 got a hold of Weaver's fourteen mugshots at the Van Buren County Jail alone through the Freedom of Information Act.

Sunday, the Problem Solvers profiled a Niles couple who said it gave Weaver $12,000 to build block walls and pour cement at a church they bought. Diana and Frank Holub are trying to turn it into a wedding chapel. But the Holubs said Weaver knocked down some trees, left a mess and disappeared.

Well, the Problem Solvers ran his criminal background and found out not only did he plead guilty to felony home invasion, he's also been charged three different times with operating as an unlicensed building contractor, impersonating a public officer, on multiple drug charges, writing a fraudulent check, and driving without a license numerous times.

Meantime, Diana Holub is just hoping Weaver will give her her money back.

"It would be a Godsend if you can get some money out of this guy. I don't know. But at least, if nothing else, other people won't be taken in by him. I mean, it's just not right. Actually, if he doesn't pay the money back he should have his buns in jail," Holub said.

On Sunday, we reported court judgements and disputes involving Weaver totaling nearly $38,000 in four different counties. That's just in Michigan. Today, we've also learned his alleged wrongdoing extends across state lines into northern Indiana.

Indiana state records show Weaver and his business were ordered to repay back $6,000 in a case in March. That's right around the time the Holubs realized he allegedly skipped out on their job in Niles. FOX 17 reached out to Weaver who told us he’s done nothing wrong and pointed me to his attorney. Both calls to that attorney have not been returned.