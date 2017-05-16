Whitecaps players making Tigers take notice

Posted 6:45 PM, May 16, 2017

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- The Whitecaps are off to an incredible start at 25-12 this season and several players are raising eyebrows. Jason Hutton sets down with Whitecaps polay-by-play man Dan Hasty and Whitecaps manager Mike Rabello to discuss several hot players.

