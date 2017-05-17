× Amash: If true, Comey memo is grounds for impeachment

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Twp., says if the allegations surrounding the James Comey memos are true, they are grounds for impeachment of President Trump.

Amash made the comment to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, saying that he trusts Comey more than President Trump. His comments make him the first Republican lawmaker to make such a suggestion, The Hill reports.

The West Michigan Republican has been a consistently vocal critic of Trump.

Amash tells reporters that if Comey memo allegations are true, it's grounds for impeachment. Says he trusts Comey more than Trump. — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) May 17, 2017

Amash is one of just two House Republicans who’ve signed on to cosponsor a Democratic bill that would establish an independent commission to investigate Russia’s suspected meddling in the election.

If the allegations in Comey memo are true, are they grounds for impeachment?@justinamash: "Yes." — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) May 17, 2017

Earlier this month, Amash called the termination letter Trump sent to Comey firing him “bizarre.”

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump made the request during a February meeting in the Oval Office, according to the report. The newspaper cited a memo Comey wrote shortly after the conversation.

Flynn resigned the day before the Feb. 14 meeting, after it was revealed he apparently had lied to his about the nature of his contacts with Russia’s ambassador.

The Times said Trump told Comey, “I hope you can let this go.”

The White House denies the report which came one day after the Washington Post first reported that Trump discoed classified information to Russian diplomats.