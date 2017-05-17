× Benton Harbor football coach apologizes for questionable remarks in texts

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – The football coach at Benton Harbor High School has apologized for making questionable remarks in a group text message.

WSJM Radio in Berrien County reports that Coach Elliot Uzelac reportedly responded to pictures of a black student standing in front of a car. According to the report, the coach said in one message, “How much drugs did he sell to rent that?” and in another, “Our local drug dealers are doing well.”

Uzelac became the head coach of the Tigers in 2015, coming out of retirement, and led them to their first-ever playoff appearance. He has previously coached in both college and the NFL.

FOX 17 received a statement from Benton Harbor Area Schools: