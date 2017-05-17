Bicycle passing safety ordinance adopted in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Drivers in Norton Shores must now give bicyclists space when passing after an ordinance was adopted by city council Tuesday night.

The ordinance calls for drivers to give bicyclists a 5-foot clearance when passing. It was pitched by Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale, who wanted to include Norton Shores on the growing list of Michigan municipalities that have passed similar bicycle safety rules.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, language was included to mention that if the 5-feet aren’t available when passing, then drivers should slow down and pass with caution.

Gale says enforcing the new ordinance will be difficult, and that his officers will have to use videos and interview witnesses to investigate.

The new ordinance goes into effect later this month.