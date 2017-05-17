Davenport advances to NAIA softball World Series

Posted 7:34 PM, May 17, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Alexa Flores had 5 hits and 4 RBI as Davenport beat RIO Grande twice Wednesday to advance to the NAIA softball World Series. The Panthers improve to 46-8 on the season and will begin play in Clermont, Florida on May 26th.

