GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Alexa Flores had 5 hits and 4 RBI as Davenport beat RIO Grande twice Wednesday to advance to the NAIA softball World Series. The Panthers improve to 46-8 on the season and will begin play in Clermont, Florida on May 26th.
Davenport advances to NAIA softball World Series
