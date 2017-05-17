Dr. Bitner to discuss sexual health and more at Doctor Dialogues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sex is a topic that many people have a hard time talking about. 70 percent of all women have some sort of sexual health concert, but are too scared to talk to their doctor about it.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, discusses some of the concerns women may have when it comes to intimacy, and the steps they can take to talk about it with their doctor.

To learn more about maintaining sexual health, Dr. Bitner along with several other medical professionals will be speaking at Doctor Dialogue on May 24. Those who attend will learn and be able to ask questions about Healthy Aging for Women, including topics about sex, weight loss, heart health, and more.

Doctor Dialogue will be happening at the Prince Conference Center at Calvin College from 6 to 8:30 p.m. If you can't make it to the event, Spectrum Health will be streaming the discussion on Facebook Live.

The event is free, but registration is required.