Ex-Rockford coach sentenced for secretly filming girls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A former Rockford rowing coach was sentenced to 22 years behind bars Wednesday for secretly filming underage girls undressing.

Timothy Vallier pleaded guilty last fall to recording high school athletes in locker rooms.

Court documents show he had recordings of more than 60 girls. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Vallier was a rowing coach in Rockford until his arrest last July. The videos were taken at the Rockford High School rowing team's boathouse and the Rockford Freshman Center.