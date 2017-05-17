Fight breaks out among parents at high school graduation

MEMPHIS (WREG) -- A fight broke out between a group of parents during graduation ceremonies for Arlington High School.
It was all caught on camera.
The video is spreading quickly on social media and people are upset about it.
The man who shot this video told WREG the fight started over a seat.
One family apparently was trying to save a seat and a woman became upset about it.
The fight happened right as the graduating seniors marched in.
There's no word yet if anyone will face charges for the incident.
Arlington Chief of Staff Jeffery G. Mayo released the following statement:
"Last night we celebrated 500 students who graduated from Arlington High School. This year’s class earned over $30,600,000 in college scholarships. It was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students’ accomplishments. The graduation ceremony was not affected by this incident due to the actions of Bellevue’s security team who promptly removed the adults from the ceremony. It is our hope that the focus will shift to our students and their accomplishments instead of the poor decisions by adults in attendance. Congratulations to our 2017 graduates of Arlington High School."