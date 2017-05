Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - It is illegal to text and drive, but a state lawmaker wants to make it illegal to use your phone at all while driving, if not in the hands-free mode.

Rep. Martin Howrylak is speaking for House Bill 4466, which would include using Facebook, Twitter, and other mobile applications behind the wheel.

Violators would face a $200 and points on their driver's license.

Statistics show drivers are more than four times likely to get into a crash while using a hand-held device.