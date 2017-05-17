Hundreds of items sold at Anything and Everything

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When people enter Anything and Everything in Muskegon, there's no need to ask or wonder what they have on their shelves.

Anything and Everything has thousands of square feet with dozens of vendors featuring everything from antiques and vintage goods, to refurbished furniture and brand new items.

The store also just finished building their expansion on the store, so they can hold even more items. Leigh Ann got a tour of the new store and got to see the hundreds of items that definitely fit the category of anything and everything.

Anything and Everything is located at 3031 Heights Ravenna Road in Muskegon. For more information on what they have for sale, call (231)-747-9917 or visit anythingandeverythinginc.com.