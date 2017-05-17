Judiciary panel expects to ask Comey to testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee say they expect the panel to ask ousted FBI Director James Comey to testify to Congress.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Wednesday he expects the committee leadership to send a letter shortly to the former director.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island also said he expects a request will be made to Comey.

Comey wrote a memo after one February meeting at the White House stating that President Donald Trump had asked him to shut down the FBI’s investigation of sacked national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Judiciary committee has requested memos and other documents.

Graham said: “I think the legislative process is pretty much ground to a halt until you get the Comey episode dealt with.”