Manistee Co. man charged with making meth

ONEKAMA, Mich. – A Manistee County man faces up to 40 years in prison for allegedly being a habitual manufacturer of methamphetamine.

Terry Lee Welch, Jr., 44, of Onekama was arrested Monday and charged Wednesday with Manufacturing Meth, Delivery of Morphine, Soliciting to Obtain Ephedrine and Conspiracy to Manufacture Meth. According to detectives with SSCENT, Welch is considered a habitual offender.

Michigan State Police, with SSCENT, have investigated Welch since the fall of 2016. The Manistee County Sheriff also assisted in the investigation.