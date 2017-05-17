Police: suspect stole a John Deere riding mower and air conditioning unit

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A John Deere riding mower, an air conditioning unit and several fixtures were stolen by a suspect in a breaking and entering case in St. Joseph County.

The suspect forced entry into a vacant residence and garage in the 10000 Block of Hoffman Road, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation by the St. Joseph County Sheriffs Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Mark Mellinger at 269-467-9045 ext. 327.

