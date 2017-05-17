South Haven police break up hundreds partying on beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police weren’t expecting to break up hundreds of college students throwing an alcohol-fueled party on a Wednesday afternoon.

South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson tells FOX 17 approximately 300-400 students came to the South Beach to party on their day off. There were three buses that transported the majority of them. Thompson did not say which college the students came from.

The dispatch center started to get inundated with calls around noon, reporting that the students partying at the beach were drinking and playing loud music.

There were a handful of small fights that broke out, and a couple arrests were made for alcohol-related infractions.

Thompson says police filled several dumpsters with the amount of alcohol they threw away.

The beach was never closed and was cleared around 2 p.m.

Last year, the North Beach was evacuated 4th of July weekend before the fireworks show after brawls broke out and bottles were were being thrown at officers and beachgoers.

Chief Thompson says she’s grateful that residents have been more vigilant in reporting alcohol on the beach since last year.