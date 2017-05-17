Trump says probe will prove no collusion

Posted 7:38 PM, May 17, 2017, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a thorough investigation will confirm what he says is already known: that there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and any foreign entity.

Trump commented late Wednesday after the Justice Department announced the appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller to oversee the probe into Trump-Russian connection in the 2016 election.

Trump says In a written statement that he looks forward to “this matter concluding quickly.”

He also pledges to never stop fighting for the people and issues that are important to the country’s future.

Trump last week fired James Comey from his post as FBI director, explaining that it was partly because of the Russia investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment