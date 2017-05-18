× Abducted Kalamazoo teen’s life-saving 911 call released

KALAMAZOO, Mich.— A 13-year-old girl is being credited with saving her own life after police said she called 911 after being kidnapped and raped. She was held captive at 39-year-old Dontrel Williams’ home.

A week later, police released the 911 calls that investigators said were made from inside a closet.

The audio files break up in several spots with just a small amount of information being relayed, but it was just enough to lead police right to her.

“I’m in a stranger’s house and he forced me here,” said the 13-year-old in her first call to 911.

She was abducted at a bus stop on Clinton and Portage and driven to Williams’ home off Clinton Avenue in Kalamazoo. Investigators said the suspect put the teen into a closet when his wife unexpectedly came home. It was that moment of opportunity the girl grabbed a phone and dialed 911. The first call broke up, and she called back minutes later.

“He’s coming back. He looks 20, but he’s not,” said the girl.

While she didn’t know the exact street or address her description and modern technology were enough to rescue her within minutes.

The girl’s demeanor on the phone sounded cool and collected as she tried to relay as much information as she could describe about her location. She told them it was near a school, and the house had a fence and a black car.

Williams is facing sexual assault in the first degree and kidnapping charges. He could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.