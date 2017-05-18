Changes announced for MHSAA 2018-2019 school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- The MHSAA announced several changes for the 2018-2019 school year.

Volleyball and basketball will be switching from classes (a,b,c,d) to division (1,2,3,4) like all the other sports sponsored by the MHSAA. The four divisions will be evenly distributed as opposed to classes which has set enrollment numbers to divide schools.

11 player football semifinals which have all been held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving will now be able to be played Friday and Saturday the weekend ahead of Thanksgiving. Even numbered division plays state finals on the following Friday at Ford Field and this could eliminate a short week.