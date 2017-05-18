Emergency drill held at Ford Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you saw fire and smoke coming from a runway at Gerald R. Ford International Airport Thursday morning, it was all part of a drill.

The drill is required by FAA regulations, but also to train area emergency crews in case of real-life situations.

Crews set up a mock aircraft on the runway and started a fire. Luggage was strewn about, and several students from the West Michigan Aviation Academy took part, acting as victims.

The airport holds the full-scale drill every three years.