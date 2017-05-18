HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- The Hudsonville boys lacrosse team beat Kalamazoo United 17-3 Thursday night a division 1 regional quarterfinal game. The 2nd seeded Eagles improve to 13-5 and will play the number 3 seed Zeeland in a semifinal on Wednesday at Grandville.
Hudsonville rolls to regional lacrosse victory
-
Hudsonville knocks off Forest Hills Northern in regional semifinal
-
East Kentwood rolls past Hudsonville onto Regional Crown
-
Grandville tops West Ottawa in lacrosse regional 7-6
-
East Grand Rapids Lacrosse Working to Win State Title
-
West Catholic downs Hudsonville in hockey
-
-
East Kentwood continues post season run with win over Mona Shores
-
Todd’s Weekend Adventures
-
Mandryk leads Hudsonville past Jenison
-
Local May 2017 elections Tuesday
-
Hudsonville continues postseason run with win over Jenison
-
-
Hudsonville nursery to pay $60,000 in wage dispute
-
Rockford Girls Beat Hudsonville for the Second Time This Season
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 3