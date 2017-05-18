Hudsonville rolls to regional lacrosse victory

Posted 11:23 PM, May 18, 2017, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- The Hudsonville boys lacrosse team beat Kalamazoo United 17-3 Thursday night a division 1 regional quarterfinal game. The 2nd seeded Eagles improve to 13-5 and will play the number 3 seed Zeeland in a semifinal on Wednesday at Grandville.

