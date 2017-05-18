Morning Buzz: Meet Oscar, the world’s longest cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A bill is in the works to ban all handheld smartphone use while driving.

If the bill passes, it would become illegal to use a phone at all while driving if it’s not in the hands-free mode.

It would be punished by a $250 ticket and points on the offender’s driver’s license.

The bill’s sponsor and legal experts say our state’s current laws for cell phone use behind the wheel haven’t kept up with technology.

2. The first Chipotle in Portage is set to open, and they’re celebrating in a special way.

The first 500 people to buy an entree will get a free Izze sparkling drink.

The new restaurant opens at 10:45 a.m., and will be open seven days a week until 10 p.m.

Chipotle is located at the Crossroad Mall on South Westnedge.

3. The Kent County Animal Shelter just got a sweet boost when it comes to adopting out its pets.

On Wednesday, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids donated 20 percent of its profits to the shelter. They also had a few dogs out that were available for adoption.

There’s no word yet on how much money they raised, but the shelter says it’s nice to have local businesses get involved with their efforts to put animals into loving homes.

4. Westfest kicks off on the west side of Grand Rapids on Thursday evening.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m., and goes all weekend long.

There will be carnival rides, a food and beer tent, car show and a mock 1920’s wedding reception.

It’s held at John Ball Park and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish on Valley Avenue.

In the past, the event has been held in April, so this is the first year they’ve changed the date. More details can be found at westfestgr.org.

5. A cat down under is going viral, and could even be a record breaker.

According to local media stations in Melbourne, Omar the Maine Coon is nearly four feet long and weighs more than 30 pounds.

Omar’s story went viral and Guinness World Records has contacted his owner.

The current record-holder is a 3-foot 10.5-inch Main Coon in England.