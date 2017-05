Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HASTINGS, Mich. - National Geographic is in West Michigan this week, looking for rattlesnakes.

They are specifically looking for the the Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Hastings, where apparently, those snakes are seen frequently. So far, they have seen a few.

The snakes are endangered in many states, but not in Michigan. It is one of two rattlesnake species in the Great Lakes region.