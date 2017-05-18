Speeding car crashes into crowd in Times Square; one pedestrian killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Fox News) - At least one person was killed and seven others were struck after a speeding car jumped a curb and plowed into a crowd in New York's Times Square on Thursday afternoon.

An NYPD source confirmed to Fox News that an unnamed individual had been taken into custody in the incident.

The FDNY said 13 people were being treated for injuries, however, a law enforcement source told The Associated Press up to 20 people may have been wounded.

Multiple witnesses told Fox News the vehicle was travelling against traffic and trying to enter a pedestrian section of Times Square.

"We saw people laying on the sidewalk...with crowds of people laying around them," one witness told Fox News. "You could see clumps of people down the sidewalk with people all around them trying to help them."

Several buildings in the area were reportedly on lockdown as police swarmed the busy intersection, which is heavily populated with tourists. Numerous blocks had been taped off by police around the scene.

Authorities have not yet said if the car was intentionally driven into a crowd or if the incident was accidental in nature.

A maroon sedan could be seen in multiple photos upended on steel barriers and a lamppost at the corner of 45th Street and Broadway. The FDNY received the first emergency call just before noon.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted that he was en route to the scene. The FBI said it was aware of the situation.

"Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare," the NYPD tweeted. "Expect delays in the area."