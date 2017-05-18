Times Square driver talked of hearing voices

NEW YORK — Two law enforcement officials say a driver accused of running down pedestrians in Times Square told officers he was hearing voices and expected to die.

Authorities say Richard Rojas was taken into custody Thursday after mowing down 23 people. Alyssa Elsman, a teenager from West Michigan, died in the crash.

The two law enforcement officials say Rojas tested negative for alcohol, but drug tests were still pending.

The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Police say the 26-year-old Navy veteran was arrested last week after he pointed a knife at a notary and accused the notary of stealing his identity.

One official says Rojas told authorities when arrested previously that he believed he was being followed.

It isn’t clear when Rojas might get a lawyer.

Terrorism isn’t suspected in the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report