West Brook Recovery Center: “Addiction is a treatable disease”

Recovery for substance abuse is not a one-size-fits all process, and no one knows that better than West Brook Recovery Center in Grand Rapids.

Flavio Da Silva discusses the different approaches they take to help people recover from addiction and substance abuse.

West Book Recovery Center provides quality, individualized, comprehensive assessment and treatments to everyone who struggles with harmful substances.

The most common addictions they handle are the opioid epidemic, stimulants, and sedatives, but they help people with mental health issues as well.

They encourage the health and welling of patients and their families through treatment, while supporting a lifestyle of recovery.

Call (616)-957-1200 or visit westbrookrecovery.com for more information about substance abuse.