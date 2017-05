HOLLAND, Mich. – Strong winds are causing problems around West Michigan, including power outages and downed trees.

A large tree fell on a house in Holland at the corner of Central and 28th Thursday morning. Another large tree limb fell on a mom and her child in Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

As of 1:00pm, over 2,000 customers of Consumers Energy were without power, including 1,400 in Kent County.

A High Wind Advisory is in effect until 8:00pm Thursday.