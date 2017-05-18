Windy Thursday, cooler air arrives

Posted 8:48 AM, May 18, 2017, by

WEST MICHIGAN-  We’ve been spoiled with summer like temperatures over the last several days as we’ve been close to 90 a couple of times!  While this isn’t all that uncommon, it’s best to remember we’re still in the spring season and that means our temperatures can change fairly quickly from day to day.

That’s exactly what’s slated to happen this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area later on this afternoon.  Our warm south winds will turn to the northwest overnight.

At one point this afternoon, a 50 degree temperature spread is possible from the U.P. to southern side of the state!

A Wind Advisory is in place as well, as winds are looking to be gusting over 40 mph at times today!  As winds pick up this afternoon, look for possible power outages and a few limbs and trees down as well.

For more details, check out your video forecast:

 

