Woman and child hit by falling tree branch in Riverside Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Three people have been hurt including a mother and child after a branch from a tree fell on them in Riverside Park.

The incident happened around 10:15 in the Grand Rapids park.

A FOX 17 crew was in the park following a TV crew from Sweden when they heard a crack and yelling from another part of the park. They found the woman and a child under the tree branch. The TV crews worked to free the victims.

The mom was taken to the hospital with injuries to her legs. The child was also taken to the hospital, appearing to be in good condition. A third woman was also taken for an apparent head injury.

Crews are still on the scene investigating. Winds Thursday morning have been very strong with some gusts between 45-50 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory is in effect.

We’ll have more details when they become available.