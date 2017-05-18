Wyoming police looking for owner of guitar…and earplugs

WYOMING, Mich. – The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for help in finding the owner of a lost guitar.

Not only to get it back to its rightful owner, but because they are sick of listening to one of their officers use it.

The City of Wyoming posted a photo of Officer Allen with the guitar earlier this week. He’s been reportedly serenading the department since the guitar was turned in by a parent of a student from Wyoming Public Schools. The parent says her son won’t tell her where he found it. Police say they believe the guitar was purchased at Rainbow Music in Grand Rapids.

Officer Allen tells us that doesn’t really sing or play guitar, but has been having fun around the department.

“I think all my coworkers in the building would probably prefer they (the owner) come and get it before I get my hands on it some more,” said Allen. “I had a pretty good time with it, wandering around the building, trying to play guitar for everyone.”

If you have information as to who the owner of the guitar is, call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300.