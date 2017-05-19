ALDI Gluten Free products highlighted for Celiac Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALDI is all the rage around the country, especially for those who love saving money.

Never been? Well here are some fun facts you should know. The company takes a very simple approach to shopping. The stores are smaller than your average grocery store, so you maneuver around four to five aisles. This means no running across the store when you forget something. When you come to ALDI, make sure you bring a quarter with you. They have what's known as a cart rental system. You put the quarter in the cart, it will unattach, you conveniently shop. When you are finished, return the cart to the corral, re-attach it to the others and your quarter pops out. Staff is not needed out in the parking lot, but rather used in the store where they can better serve shoppers.

Simply put: ALDI is a unique, fun and cost savings adventure. Not to mention, they are focused on listening to customers' needs

For instance, when you head to the grocery store, other than checking calories, sugar or fat, you might take for granted what you are able to just toss into the cart. But when you suffer from something like Celiac Disease, an intolerance to gluten (wheat, barley, rye based items for example) it can be a daunting task.

In 2014, ALDI noticed the need, therefore launching their "liveGfree" brand. The line includes everything from baking staples and mixes, to bread, crackers, chewy bars and cookies. Boldy labeled with the "liveGfree" label, shoppers with gluten-free needs don't have to think twice about what they are grabbing. FOX 17 Morning Mix featured the following products in honor of Celiac Awareness Month:

liveGfree Gluten Free Multi Seed Crackers (Rosemary and Olive Oil, Sea Salt flavors): made with ancient grains and in variety of flavors

liveGfree Gluten Free Soft Baked Cookies (Double Chocolate Brownie, Snickerdoodle)

liveGfree Gluten Free Baked Chewy Bars (Very Berry, Caramel Apple)

liveGfree Gluten Free Pretzel Sticks

liveGfree Gluten Free Wraps: health baked to perfection and for all favorite sandwiches

liveGfree Gluten Free Baking Mixes: we whipped up tasty pancakes on the show but this one box of mix is also great for waffles, shortbread, biscuits or muffins

liveGfree Organic Gluten Free Brown Rice Quinoa Fusilli or Penne Pasta: recognized by the Best New Product Award

liveGfree Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese: features white and brown rice pasta with a creamy real cheddar sauce. Kids and adults both will love this!

ALDI even cares about your health when going through the checkout lanes. Throughout 2017, you will notice healthier grab-n-go items such as single-serve nuts, trail mixes, dried fruits and assorted granola bars.

You can literally get something for everyone in your family at ALDI along with select toiletries. They now feature an amazing baby line all the way down to food for your animals. To learn more, we highly encourage you to log onto www.aldi.us.