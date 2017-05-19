Award-winning magician, Trino, and more to perform at Tricked! The Magic Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The International Magicians Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 211 of Grand Rapids is celebrating Michigan Magic Day on Saturday, and everyone is invited!

At Grace Bible College, the local magic club will be hosting a one-day magic convention for magicians of all ages and skill. Spectators will be able to enjoy a close-up magic show, dealers, and more.

The convention will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and registration for magicians costs $50.

After Michigan Magic Day, many local magicians will take the stage at Tricked! The Magic Show. There will be close-up and stage performances by award-winning magicians like Dan Harlan, Trino, Jonathon LaChance, Brad Lancaster, Maciek, and more.

The magic show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets cost $5 for children 12 and under, and $10 for adults.

Trino, one of the performers, stopped by the show and performed one of his magic tricks! Watch the video above and be amazed!

For more information on Michigan Magic Day and show details, visit michiganmagicday.com.