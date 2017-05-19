Byron Center tops Holland Christian in 9 innings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Gavin Nelson pitcher 8 2/3 scoreless innings and Noah Bloye drove in the only run of the game as Byron Center beat Holland Christian 1-0 Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs improve to 15-1 in the OK Green 2 games ahead of the Maroons (13-3) with the two teams scheduled to play a doubleheader Monday at Byron Center meaning the Bulldogs are assured at least a share of the the OK Green championship.

Holland Christian ace and Western Michigan signee Jack Husiman was excellent on the mound allowing just 1 run in 8 2/3 innings striking out 14.