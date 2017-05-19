Driver who led police on high speed chase that ended in 2 deaths bound over for trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. - The driver in a high speed chase that ended with two people dead is heading to trial.

Alex Torrez, 17, was bound over for trial Friday afternoon. He is accused of leading police on a high speed chase in March that hit speeds of over 100 mph before ending in a crash that killed his passenger, his cousin David Torrez, and a Calvin College student, Tara Oskam.

Alex Torrez is being charged as an adult on two counts of 2nd degree murder.

Other drivers who witnessed the crash and the Michigan State Police trooper who was chasing Torrez testified Friday afternoon. Dashcam video from that night shows the trooper trying to stop Torrez on US-131 for speeding, but Torrez took off. The trooper testified they hit speeds of 116 miles per hour.

The chase ended at the intersection of Broadmoor and 52nd Street in Kentwood when Torrez crashed into Oskam's car.

State records showed that Torrez did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash. He also has a criminal history of stealing a car and carrying brass knuckles.

Oskam was a junior at Calvin College and was returning to the school after an evening with family and her boyfriend.

When Trooper drove to crash scene, dash cam shows debris littering road @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/Rna11nerYm — Dana Chicklas (@DanaChicklas) May 19, 2017