MSP investigating wrong-way crash that killed 2 people

BURDELL TWP., Mich. – Michigan State Police continue to investigate after a driver ended up traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on US 131 near 20 Mile Road in Osceola County killing he and another driver.

MSP say the at-fault driver, only identified as a 43-year-old man from Paris was pronounced dead at the scene. A second driver, a 62-year-old man from Highland Park, Illinois was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. A third driver and their passenger was not injured in the crash.

Troopers say all people involved were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

It is not clear if drugs or alcohol played a role.