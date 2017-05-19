Roofing begins with customer service at Summit Point Roofing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to getting a new roof or repairing the one on your home the process doesn't start on top of the house, it begins with a phone call, a face-to-face meeting and an estimate.

Summit Point Roofing is the best place to go not just for the installation or repair, but customer service too.

Todd went to visit one of their job sites and walked through the process of how they work with their customers to give them the roof they need.

Summit Point Roofing is located at 6352 East Fulton Street in Ada.

To schedule a free estimate or to get more information visit summitpointroofing.com or call (616)-622-6343.

Summit Point Roofing is also giving away a $1000 Visa gift card in our Room For Improvement Sweepstakes! Click here to enter.