Semi crashes into railroad crossing control box in Jenison

JENISON, Mich. — After a crash involving a car and a semi Friday morning, the semi’s momentum carried it into a control box at the 18th Avenue railroad crossing in Jenison.

The crossing arms were engaged, blocking 18th Avenue just north of Chicago Drive. The semi partially blocked the westbound lanes of M-121 Chicago Drive. Before it was cleared, the car was on the left shoulder of the highway.

The drivers of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Deputies on the scene told FOX 17 they believed the semi ran a red light.